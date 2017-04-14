A proposal for 100 houses on a greenfield site to the eastern edge of Grantham has been submitted to the planning authority.

Leeds-based Arkle-Boyce Architects is behind the plan for a five-hectare swathe of land off Harrowby Lane, to the back of Fifth Avenue.

It is currently a field used for grazing animals, with a significant slant. Architects say the level issue would be mitigated by creating “plateaus of development”.

The applicant states: “[The site] has been carefully designed to open up the impressive setting of Grantham to the public.

“With its picturesque views and integration of existing rural circulation routes, informal green spaces have been woven into the masterplan for the benefit of the wider community.

“The new neighbourhood will form strong links with the surrounding area whilst creating an identity befitting of this distinct location.”

The homes would be predominantly two storey with some two-and-a-half storey heights. It is proposed there will be four two-bedroom, 72 three-bedroom, 21 four-bedroom and four five-bedroom properties in total.

Each house will have a garden measuring the minimum 75 sq m.

A focus of the estate – referred to by the arcitects as a ‘garden village prototype’ – would be a central shared space and green spine with houses facing inwards, while a high level pedestrian walkway would feature a viewing platform to take in the scene of the town and beyond.

New footpaths and play spaces would be provided.

* To view the planning apllication in full, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk and search for application S17/0566.