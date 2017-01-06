£2k grant helps Grantham’s Jubilee become energy efficient

The Jubilee Christian Fellowship Trust is celebrating after receiving a grant for £2,000 from E.ON’s Energy Action Fund to help towards making its community hub in Grantham warmer and more energy efficient.

The group has used the grant to purchase loft insulation and lagging for hot water pipes for its community building, which is used daily by a diverse range of people from across the local area.

The trust estimated that almost a quarter of the heating from the building was being lost through the roof, leading to high energy bills. Now that the loft insulation has been installed, it hopes to see significant savings on its energy usage and reduced heating costs.

Pat Whittaker, one of the senior leaders for Jubilee Christian Fellowship, in St Catherine’s Road, said: “We’re really pleased to have been successful in receiving the grant from E.ON. We’ve been working hard to raise funds for these energy efficiency improvements to the building and in the present economic climate it’s increasingly difficult to raise the additional money we needed to complete the work.

“Thanks to E.ON it’s now possible for us to fulfil our plans to insulate this area and we’re really looking forward to the benefits of having an energy efficient space.

“Our building is a refurbished department store which has now become a church and a large community hub and is extremely busy every day with different groups of people from our local community. We hope that the ceiling insulation and lagging on the hot water pipes will not only make us become more energy efficient, but will make the building warmer and more comfortable for the people who visit us.”

Suzanne Doxey, community relations manager at E.ON, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support Jubilee Christian Fellowship Trust with its energy saving activities. Loft insulation and lagging hot water pipes are easy and cost effective ways for community groups to save energy and money and so it’s great that this group has chosen to use the funds to do this.

“We set up our E.ON Energy Action Fund specifically to help community groups like this one, which knew exactly what was required to boost their energy efficiency, but just lacked the funds to proceed. The energy saving measures now installed should make a noticeable and sustainable improvement to the cost of their energy, meaning they can use the money to focus on other activities for the local community to enjoy.”

Since 2013, the E.ON Energy Action Fund has given more than £100,000 to 65 community groups and charities in England, Scotland and Wales.

E.ON has been reaccredited for the ninth year running in the 2016 Responsible Business Awards for its educational activities in local communities. The awards, run by Business in the Community, recognise businesses that are making a significant difference by taking action to improve their local communities.

For more about E.ON’s activities visit eonenergy.com/About-eon/Community