A-level results, Grantham College: Students celebrate their results

Students and their lecturers are celebrating A-level results with 11 subject areas achieving a 100 per cent pass rate.

Chief executive of the college Linda Houtby said: “I would like to congratulate our A-level students on delivering such great results.

Grantham College; David Foster and Christie Naryce

“This is a truly outstanding result and a testament to the dedication of our staff and the hard work of our students. I would like to thank them and all the family and friends of our students that have supported them to achieve such success.

“These A-level results confirm that Grantham College is a great place to study.”

Christie Naryce, a previous student of Kings School in Germany, is celebrating two A*s and an A. She will be joining the University of East Anglia to study Biological Sciences.

Ben Gott is proud to have achieved double As and A* results and will be studying physics with theoretical physics at the University of Nottingham.

Another A grade student is Thomas Hart who is ecstatic with A*, A and B grades in business, English language and business. He is excited to be moving to Nottingham to study law with business at Nottingham Trent University.

Thomas said: “I did better than I expected to. I can’t wait to move to Nottingham to start my degree.

“I want to eventually become a barrister so figured that studying both law and business would be the best move for me.”