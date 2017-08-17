A-level results, KGGS: A* grades ‘highest ever’

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School reported another excellent year for results at A-level with 69 per cent of all grades being awarded at A*/B.

Year 13 students have achieved a 99.8 per cent pass rate overall at A-level, with 36 per cent of all subject passes being awarded at the top two grades.

A-level results: Emma Turley and Lauren Shipman

Headteacher David Scott was delighted for the students. He said: “It has again been an immensely busy year for students and staff who have worked tremendously hard.

“There has been much attention given to the new, more challenging A-levels, assessed for the first time this year. Given that the intention nationally was to raise the standards particularly at the higher grades, I am particularly pleased to report that 14 per cent of all grades achieved by KGGS students were at A* – which is our highest ever.

“Our students’ results are richly deserved and I am particularly pleased that at this early stage it appears that the vast majority of our Year 13 students have achieved the grades they needed to gain access to their desired courses in higher education.

“This is a time to celebrate the efforts and achievements of all of our students.”

A-levels, KGGS: Elena Scarborough, Giorgia Bosworth, Phoebe Wardle and Katie Weatherstone.

There were a number of outstanding individual performances at KGGS with 33 students achieving at least three A*/A grades, three of whom achieved five A*/A grades.