A-level results, King’s School: ‘I am immensely proud of the boys and their achievements’ says headmaster

The King’s School is celebrating another impressive set of A-level results with 30 students attaining at least three A grades or better.

This year’s top achieving students are:

* Cameron Simmonds with five A* grades in mathematics, further mathematics, chemistry, physics and general studies. He now goes on to study engineering at Pembroke College, Oxford.

* Jesse Chan with four A*s grades in mathematics, biology, chemistry and general studies. From September he will study medicine at Edinburgh University.

* Luke Harrison – three A*s in mathematics, further mathematics and physics, an A in chemistry and a B in general studies. He will go on to study medicine at Birmingham University.

* Tom Heath with three A*s in mathematics, economics and general studies and an A in geography. He now goes on to study economics at Leeds University.

* Dan Southern with three A*s in mathematics, further mathematics and physics and a C in computer studies. He now goes on to study mathematics at Warwick University.

Headmaster of the Grantham grammar school Frank Hedley said: “I am immensely proud of all of the boys and their achievements. I wish them every happiness and success in the next phase of their career. Particular thanks go to teachers and parents for the superb support they have given the boys throughout their A level studies.”