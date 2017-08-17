A-level results, Priory Ruskin Academy: ‘Best ever A-level results’

Priory Ruskin Academy is celebrating its best ever attainment at A-level and level 3 vocational courses.

The overall pass rate at A-level was 100 per cent, with very nearly three quarters at A*-C. The average grade in vocational BTEC courses is the top grade at distinction*.

Priory Ruskin: Nathan

These achievements will allow all 59 students who have applied to progress to university.

Among them are Aaron Emburey, who secured A*, A, B and will be going to the University of Leeds to study art and design; Nathan Tang with A*, A*, B, B will be going to the University of Bath to study economics and mathematics; Shona Meadows, with distinction* in health and social care, is going to the University of Nottingham to study nursing; and Otilija Staseviciute, with A*, A, distinction*, will be doing a degree in architecture at Nottingham Trent University.

Head of sixth form at Priory Ruskin Lee Steptoe said: “This is real credit to the work ethic at Ruskin, amongst students and staff.

“With 200 post-16 students expected in September, we eagerly await moving into new state-of-the-art bespoke facilities in January. This will only add to the vibrancy that is here for all to see.”