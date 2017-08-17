A-level results, Sir William Robertson Academy: A record breaking year

Sir William Robertson Academy’s fourth cohort of Year 13 students is celebrating their best ever exam success with the school’s fourth full set of A2 levels.

Celebrating its five-year anniversary of the sixth form in September, the school and its students have been working hard towards their AS and A2 examinations and building on the fantastic results achieved previously, including their record breaking year in 2016.

SWRA: Connor Stenson from Long Bennington with Jazz Brown

Most of their students have gained places at their first choice universities.

Connor Stenson, of Long Bennington, gained an A* in maths and two Bs in further maths and PE and is going to study maths and sports science at Loughborough University.

Sophie Corby, from Cranwell, gained an A in German and Bs in French and English language and is going to undertake a teaching assistant Aaprenticeship scheme;

Headteacher Mark Guest said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s A-level results. Once again our students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and they have even out-performed last summer’s record-breaking results in terms of the average grade achieved.

SWRA: Sophie Corby from Cranwell

“It is wonderful to see so many of our students securing A and A* grades in their A-levels and fantastic to have matched last year’s achievement of the average vocational qualification grade being a distinction* – the highest grade possible. These results provide a great platform to enable our students to take-up their chosen courses at their first-choice universities.”

Charlotte Wilson, head of sixth form, added: “I am absolutely delighted with the students’ results. They have worked exceptionally hard and thoroughly deserve their successes. We are pleased that so many of our Year 13s are now in a position to go on to universities, apprenticeships and employment where we are sure they will continue to accomplish great things. Our Sixth Form is rapidly expanding and we are excited to continue our achievements in the next academic year.”