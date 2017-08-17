A-level results, Walton Girls’: Academic and vocational success for Walton sixth form

Walton Girls’ High School in Grantham, part of the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, saw students and staff celebrating A-level and BTEC results, as the expanding co-educational sixth form goes from strength to strength.

With a third of this year’s A-level students achieving the top grades and an overall pass rate of 94 per cent, this is an increase on last year.

A-levels, Walton Girls' High School: India Moore

Vocational subjects have seen a dramatic rise in the highest grades of distinction* and distinction being awarded, increasing the top grades by 46 per cent – this is record-breaking for the school.

Individual students who combined academic and vocational courses performed outstandingly well. All students have an offer at university or are going on to further training and employment.

One of this year’s outstanding successes is Hannah Mai Coupar, who achieved distinction* in sport diploma, English literature and psychology; she has secured a place at Sheffield Hallam University to study nutrition, diet and lifestyles.

Further successes included Molly Penford, who achieved two A*s in art and photography and B in psychology, and is going to study art and textiles at Leeds University. Meanwhile, Kiera Pulfrey has secured an apprenticeship as a teaching assistant.

A-levels, Walton Girls' High School: Molly Penfold earned two A*s and one B

Principal Caroline Saxelby said: “We are immensely proud of our students’ achievements. A-level results day marks the culmination of all the work and dedication of both students, staff and parents. Our fantastic results are testimony to the high quality teaching and learning the students receive within the sixth form, and the effective advice and guidance provided which ensures students are on a personalised pathway. Our students have much to celebrate. They have been great role models for our academy and we wish them all the very best in their onward journey. We also look forward to welcoming them back to inspire the next generation at some point in the near future.”