A show of force from Grantham-based brigade

The full force of 102 Logistic Brigade’s logistic capability has been on show to the military at a special demonstration.

The Logistic Capability Demonstration showcased the Regiments’ logistical capabilities through a series of stands and briefings to invited military personnel.

102 LOGISTIC BRIGADE SHOWCASES ITS LOGISTIC EXPERTISE

The Brigade, based at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, comprises 15 Army units located across the UK including five Royal Logistic Corps Regiments: 6 Regiment RLC, 7 Regiment RLC, 150 Regiment RLC, 158 Regiment RLC and 159 Regiment RLC.

Ten Royal Army Medical Corps and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer units also come under command of 102 Logistic Brigade.

As part of the Adaptable Force, the role of 102 Logistic Brigade is to provide a light, agile force to receive both troops and equipment into the theatre of operations, organise their forward movement to the battle area along a line of communication up to 750 Km, logistically sustain the fighting formations and finally redeploy the force back to the UK base or onto subsequent operations.

The day saw 6 Regiment RLC explain how they have supported the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) over the last 10 months through deployment on exercises in Poland on Exercise ANAKONDA and Exercise BRILLIANT JUMP. They also demonstrated the transfer of stock at a distribution point using Dismountable Rack Offload and Pickup System (DROPS), Enhanced Palletised Load System (EPLS), Close Support Tankers for Water and Fuel and various other Support Vehicles.

The demonstration was watched by Major General Giles Hill CBE, General Officer Commanding 1 st UK Division to which 102 Logistic Brigade belongs.