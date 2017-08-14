A1 accident causing delays

There are reports of slow traffic on the A1 southbound after an accident at Marston crossroads between a car and a lorry.

There are also similar reports that the A607 at Belton has just been re-opened following an accident.

A police spokesman said: “Three vehicles were involved in the A607 incident. Three people were taken to QMC with non-life threatening injuries. We are just arranging recovery and the road has been opened.”