A1 at Grantham to close overnight for 10 weeks for drainage works

The A1 between Barrowby and Harlaxton will be closed at night over 10 weeks for drainage work.

The work will start on February 6 between the A52 and A607 junctions, but the north and southbound carriageways will not be closed at the same time.

The A1 northbound will be fully closed between 8pm and 6am from February 6 to March 3. The southbound carriageway will close overnight from 8pm to 6am from March 6 to March 17.

Between March 20 and April 14 there will be lane closures in both directions between the A607 and A52 junctions. The slip roads will also have to be closed at some stage during this time and these dates will be advertised with signage at the slip roads.

For the full closures a diversion route will be signed.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The work involves repairing and replacing existing drainage, recycling filter drain material and clearing dithces. Safety is our top priority and to maintain a safe working environment for our workforce and customers, we will need to put traffic management in place in order to carry out the work.

“The majority of the work requires a full closure of the A1 between Barrowby and Harlaxton. We will not close the A1 in both directions at the same time.

“We will minimise noise disruption to local residents by carrying out noisier tasks during the earlier part of each shift.

“Please note that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. We will do our very best to complete the work as quickly as possible, keeping disturbances and noise down to a minimum.”

If anybody has any feedback or questions about the works they can call the Highways England Customer Contact Centre on 0300 5000.