Academy celebrates bumper fund-raising year with more cake

Kindhearted staff and students at both The West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s and St John’s are celebrating a bumper year of fund-raising.

A variety of events have helped St Hugh’s raise an impressive £2450.05 for various good causes and charities throughout the year, including Lincoln Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Bloodwise, Race for Life, Children in Need, Jeans for Genes, Movember and the Grantham Foodbank.

PSHE co-ordinator Gillian Brady with pupils from the West Grantham Academy St Hugh's and St John's.

Determined to keep on giving, St Hugh’s staff, members of the board and directors showed off their baking skills on Friday, as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They managed to raise £166 by tucking into a selection of home-made cakes and slices, including brownies, cupcakes, Mars bar cakes, flapjacks and date slices.

It is not the first charity bake off that the staff have organised between themselves. Last Christmas, they raised £128 for Lincoln ICU in memory of a valued staff member who passed away a few years ago and a further £143.86 in July for Bloodwise.

Staff and pupils at St John’s have also had a busy year fund-raising.

They have managed to raise a staggering £3,833.26 in the past year through a variety of bake sales, competitions, raffles, a bag packing session at Sainsbury’s supermarket and a library readathon. They also raised £900 for Red Nose Day and £500 for the British Heart Foundation.

Belinda Williams, who runs the newly formed Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) at St John’s, is pleased with their efforts.

She said: “Everyone gets involved, including parents. It gives the children a chance to see other children who might not have as much as they do. It is good for them to feel a sense of responsibility and achievement.”