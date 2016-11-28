Acting fire chief and deputy appointed permanently by Lincolnshire County Council

The acting Chief Fire Officer and his deputy have been appointed permanently by Lincolnshire County Council.

Nick Borrill and Mick Green were appointed as acting chief and deputy in December 2015, and will now take up the roles permanently.

CFO Borrill has been with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue since 2006, after a 25 year career in the Army. He has held numerous roles looking after the Service’s planning, prevention and protection activities. He was appointed following the retirement of Dave Ramscar in 2015.

DCFO Green has spent the past 30 years at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and has held both front-line firefighting and management positions.

CFO Borrill said: “It’s been a privilege to lead such a great organisation for the past eleven months, and I’m very pleased to now accept this position on a permanent basis.

“We have a highly professional fire and rescue service here in Lincolnshire and I feel very honoured to be given the opportunity to lead such dedicated staff. Everyone who works in the Service, from firefighters and support staff alike, plays an integral part in delivering our mission of ‘making our communities safer, healthier and more resilient’ and remains fully committed to doing so.

“Over the past 10 years, the Service, through a combination of its prevention, protection and response activities has continued to develop its role to deal with a wide range of incidents including fires, road traffic collisions, flooding and life-threatening medical emergencies.

“And I know, with the commitment and innovation demonstrated by our staff and by working closely with our partners, that we will be able to take this work forward and deliver even better outcomes for the residents of Lincolnshire.”

Executive councillor for Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Nick Worth, said: “Nick and Mick have a wealth of operational and strategic leadership experience and they are both highly regarded in Lincolnshire by colleagues and staff alike.

“Together they will take Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue forward and continue to create a Service fit for the 21st century. I’d like to offer them both many congratulations on their well-deserved appointments.”

Pete Moore, Executive Director of Finance and Public Protection at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “Both Nick Borrill and Mick Green have been doing an excellent job over the last 11 months and I am pleased that they have both been appointed into the posts on a permanent basis. I am confident they will continue to serve Lincolnshire well and wish them the best in their respective roles.”