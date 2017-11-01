Adult helper with Ingoldsby Rainbows makes her promise

In an unusual ceremony, an adult helper with 1st Ingoldsby Rainbows has made her promise.

Bridget Green wanted to make her Girlguiding Promise because she had never been a Girlguide when growing up. Bridget joined some of the girls in making their promise and, as a special surprise, her daughter Anne, who lives in Yorkshire, was invited to the ceremony.

Unit leader Angela Eldred said: “Bridget holds the role of unit helper and is now able to show off her badges, She glowed with pride just like all the girls when making the promise. Bridget stepped though our rainbow which has been used many times, both as girls join and again when they leave,

“Bridget joined us at the unit as her daughter went away to university. She has been with us almost every meeting for the last six years. Bridget made her promise to me and it is an honour to be able to take the promises. I always feel so proud of the girls as they make theirs.”