Agriculture the theme of Harby Country Fair

Visitors enjoyed a host of traditional activities at the weekend at the Harby Country Show.

There was a clear agricultural theme running through the event, from tractor pulling to displays on ‘harvesting through the ages’.

Harby Country Show: Pictured is Martin Keeley, of Rutland Willows

A full programme of entertainment was held in the main ring, including parades of classic cars and motorbikes, a falconry demonstration by Hawks of Steele and a dressage display.

Meanwhile, in the show field were tractor and trailer rides, a Punch and Judy show, willow weaving, tractor pulling and stone carving, among other activities and displays.

There was also a fun dog show, a bar and refreshments.

The annual show was held at Canal Farm in the village.

Harby Country Show: Pictured is Lucy Cortese, of Sculptore