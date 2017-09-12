Agriculture the theme of Harby Country Fair

Visitors enjoyed a host of traditional activities at the weekend at the Harby Country Show.
There was a clear agricultural theme running through the event, from tractor pulling to displays on ‘harvesting through the ages’.
A full programme of entertainment was held in the main ring, including parades of classic cars and motorbikes, a falconry demonstration by Hawks of Steele and a dressage display.
Meanwhile, in the show field were tractor and trailer rides, a Punch and Judy show, willow weaving, tractor pulling and stone carving, among other activities and displays.
There was also a fun dog show, a bar and refreshments.
The annual show was held at Canal Farm in the village.
