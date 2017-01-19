All ages make up a colourful Gang Show coming up at Grantham’s Guildhall

This year’s Gang Show promises more song, dance and colourful costumes than ever before!

The variety show, put on by Grantham and District Scouts and Guides, takes place at the Guildhall Arts Centre, from Thursday, February 16, to Saturday, February 18.

There will 27 juniors, aged under 11, and 37 senior, aged 12 to 70, taking part in the show.

The juniors have a Wild West theme for their performance and the seniors will be ‘Living for the Moment’. The whole cast will then ‘Rule the World’.

Show producer Jo Dawes is busy with rehearsals which she says are going well.

She said: “It is very much a veriety show. We have a lot of rock, gospel and disney songs with lots of sketches and jokes. There are five large communal numbers and lots of different costumes.

“The show will be colourful, fun-filled and energetic.”

Jo has been producer of the show for 10 years and has been involved with the show since she was 11. Before producing the show she was the choreographer and this year will be her 25th with the show.

The show starts at 7.30pm each night with an afternoon show on the Saturday starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 or £8 concessions and £10 for the Saturday night show.

To buy tickets call the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158 or go to the website at www.guildhallartscentre.com