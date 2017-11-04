Allington Biking Vikings raise up to £4,000 for Children in Need with cycle ride from Ironbridge

A group of cyclists from Allington who have been supporting Children in Need over 25 years have raised up to £4,000 for the charity after a bike ride from Ironbridge near Telford.

The group of 21 riders, known as the Biking Vikings, set off on their 25th ride from the Shropshire bridge on Saturday morning, despite their van breaking down on the way to the bridge from Allington.

Rider Julian Withington said: “Fortunately, we were blessed with great weather and a tail wind, as the first day took in a lot of off-road – cutting through bridle ways, cycle tracks and minor roads from Ironbridge over Cannock Chase and through Rugeley, on our way to Burton upon Trent.

“After an overnight stop and a great group meal out, our second day’s ride was tougher into a head wind. Our route took us along the canal out of Burton and through Repton and East Midlands Airport. It nearly was a bridge too far when we were worried that the bridge over the M1 may have been demolished.

“From there, we rode through some of the lovely villages in south Nottinghamshire before riding the Grantham Canal from Kinoulton and then up over the Belvoir ridge, past the castle to Woolsthorpe and onward to Allington.

“After a final regroup at the Saltwell, the riders all arrived home to a fantastic welcome in the village and the traditional Viking stew at the Welby Arms.

“A big thank you from all the riders to those that supported and sponsored the ride, especially Andy, Janet, Liz and Kevin on back-up, those who helped with rider transport and Matt, Ange and all at the Welby Arms for the support at the start and end of the ride. A special mention to Barbara Carney too for the fantastic cake to celebrate our 25th ride.”

Since they began the annual ride in 1991, the Vikings have raised in the region of £82,000.

You can still make a donation by going to mydonate.bt.com