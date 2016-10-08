Allington man wins award for his hard work on refurbished village hall

There was a double success for Allington’s John Hart when the Community Lincs AGM and Awards Evening was held in Washingborough Community Centre.

John had been nominated by the Allington Village Hall management committee for the building project certificate in recognition of his huge contribution to the recent refurbishment work at the Village Hall.

He voluntarily took on the challenging job of co-ordinator for the whole project.

In addition to that he also undertook volunteer tasks such as painting, tiling, plumbing and kitchen unit fitting, which were outside the remit of the building company’s work, (which was grant-aided by WREN), to deliver a completed project on time.

In doing so, he saved the village hall hundreds of pounds.

John was very pleased to win the building project section of the awards, and received a framed certificate.

He was then absolutely delighted to be announced as the overall winner of the John Barker Trophy, and was awarded another framed certificate, and also an engraved silver salver, which he will keep for one year.

John was very grateful to be nominated and recognised in this way, but was keen to point out that he had been assisted by other volunteers in the village, and in particular by Dave Pask and Dave Smedley.