Allington wins a rural award

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) has announced the winners and runners-up in this year’s Best Kept Village and Small Towns Competition in Lincolnshire – and Allington is a winner.

There are four entry classes depending on the size of the community entering and a prestigious ‘past winners’ class which pits class winners over the last four years against each other.

It is the ‘Past Winners’ category in which Allington has come top. The village will receive a plaque and certificate.

The competition in Lincolnshire is in its 55th year.

Chairman of CPRE Lincolnshire Tim Machin said: “The standard this year was very high and it is great to see so many communities taking such pride in the place where they live.”