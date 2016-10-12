Animal education centre plan for Long Bennington

A Wild World Animal Education Centre will be built on the outskirts of Long Bennington – if planners give the green light.

An application has been submitted to turn 1.5 acres of land owned by agricultural engineering firm Combine Fabrications into an animal education centre for young people.

There would be animals on site and a purpose-built classroom for schoolchildren and college students, where they would learn about animals and their characteristics, according to their current curriculum.

Applicant Daniel Sleight stated in the application: “This location, building, availability of land and overall feel of this site was just perfect for what we want to do.”