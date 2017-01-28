Annual exhibition and fair will raise money for local charities

The annual Art Exhibition and Craft Fair at Grange Hall, Radcliffe of Trent, on the weekend of April 29 and 30 will raise money for First Responders and other local charities.

Two local Rotary clubs, Bingham and Radcliffe, and the Vale of Belvoir, are joining together to raise funding to buy equipment for newly trained First Responders who work hard to save lives in the area.

The event gives artists, photographers and crafters the opportunity to display and sell their work and raise awareness of Rotary’s work in the community.

The event will also include an art competition run by the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club for local primary schools. All the art work created and the winning entries will be on display during the exhibition.

There is a raffle with great prizes including a balloon ride for two donated by Ladybird Balloons, a canal trip with lunch, a tour of the House of Commons with coach travel to London or a Kindle Fire, plus many more.

The event is also supported by Mainline Mouldings.

If you would like to exhibit at the event or rent a craft stall, contact Lesley on 07917 884111 or email llinthevale@gmail.com. Alternatively you can register your interest at www.valeofbelvoirrotary.org.uk.