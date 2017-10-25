Appeal for information after racially aggravated assault

Have your say

Do you recognise this man?

British Transport Police would like to speak to him in connection with a racially aggravated assault.

The incident happened on a train travelling from Kings Cross London to Leeds on Thursday 24 August.

A man boarded the train at Stevenage at 8.52pm and sat down next to two families.

He then proceeded to racially abuse the families.

His behaviour caused distress to the victims, including a young girl in the group who was reduced to tears by the man’s verbal and racial abuse.

The offender alighted the train at Grantham.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 608-220817