Appeal for new trustees to join citizens advice board

Volunteers are being sought to join the board of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire as trustees.

The organisation, which has an office in the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham, is appealing for people with an intererst in helping others to apply for an information pack.

Trustees will have strategic vision, independent judgement and a willingness to give time and commitment to developing the organisation.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire serves a wide area, bounded by Grantham, Spalding, Holbeach, Bourne, Market Deeping and Stamford.

Along with around 350 other branches making up the national Citizens Advice network, it gives free, confidential and impartial advice to clients either face to face, by phone or online. The advice often relates to debt and money management, benefits, employment, housing and immigration, although a wide range of issues are dealt with.

A spokesman said the board is keen to become more diverse and would welcome applications from all sectors of the community, with a focus on human resources management, information systems management and equality and diversity.

Chairman John Morden said: “As we look forward to the year ahead, and respond to the economic and social changes that are affecting so many people in our communities, we want to develop our services across South Lincolnshire so that we can continue to change lives by listening to and giving advice to those in our community who need it. To do that we need to increase our capacity, strengthen our resources, and further build on our skills and experience.”

For an information pack and application form contact chief officer Lisa Barwell on 01775 766668 or co@citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk

There is a formal recruitment procedure, and although the posts are unpaid, all reasonable expenses are reimbursed.