Are you a winner in Grantham’s Raffle 31?

A raffle to raise money for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and Grantham Carnival and Events Group has been drawn.

The draw was made on Friday in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre. There are 24 winners who have won a range of prizes from a £1,000 Roma Travel voucher to £100 to spend in Grantham Computer Centre.

Sharon Evans, secretary of the events group and children’s fund trustee, said: “Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and Grantham Carnival and Events Group would like to say a huge thank you to all of the people who purchased tickets for Raffle 31 and to the prize givers for their support.

“The draw took place on Friday morning in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre with shoppers being invited to draw winning tickets. Our congratulations go to all of the winning ticket holders.”

The winning tickets and prizes were: 1167, £1,000 Roma Travel holiday voucher; 1112, England cricket bat and T-shirt; 1507, four tickets to a SKDC show; 2058, Nan’s Nice Cakes £50 voucher; 1784, £100 party voucher from The Creation Station; 1254, £100 voucher from Cyclesport UK; 1065, £200 voucher from Wilkinson’s Jewellers; 2069, £250 Harris Beds voucher; 1056, five free driving lessons worth £130 from Adrian Sandy Driving School; 1074, £100 off any beauty treatment at Enhance Beauty; 1034, £100 voucher for Hoppers Jewellers; 1824, £125 worth of glasses from Specsavers Grantham; 1198, £100 Italian leather handbag from The Boutique; 2070, £100 gift hamper from The Gift Box; 1147, five £20 vouchers for DJ’s Ribshack; 1072, £100 off any photoshoot at England’s Finest Photography; 1004, £100 worth of Reading & Picture at India Jo Jordan; 1822, £100 in-store voucher from Empire Designerwear; 1533, five x £20 vouchers for Helen’s Flowers; 1800, £100 worth of Music Keyboard from Simmond’s Music; 1079, £100 Hair Design voucher; 1702, two first class East Coast Virgin Trains tickets; 2035, £100 in-store voucher from the Trickling Tap; and 1116 £100 from Grantham Computer Centre.