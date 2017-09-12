Army cadets call on Grantham community to put forward more projects

Two local army cadet detachments are looking for more community projects or schemes that they can get involved in.

The two detachments, Grantham Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) and Grantham Royal Lancers (RL), who meet once a week at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, Grantham, would like to get out and about in the local community by working on various projects.

Detachment Commander of Grantham RL 2nd Lieutenant (2Lt) Tony Davies said: “We meet every Tuesday, with Grantham RLC, under 2Lt Chris Wright meeting every Wednesday evening. The cadets get to participate in various activities including climbing, archery, kayaking and other adventurous training activities, all sports, as well as the military subjects including drill, First Aid, shooting, navigation skills and military knowledge. We also organise visits to various places of interest to the cadets, including a visit to the tank museum in Norfolk this year.”

Despite having a busy schedule, they would like to do more in the community.

Tony said: “Community projects are an ideal way to encourage the cadets to become good citizens as well as enabling them to learn practical skills. Last year they took part in the Viking challenge, poppy day parade, cleaning and maintaining memorials and helping out at local churches.”

Additionally, the cadets are always looking for new members. There are currently between 40 and 50 army cadets across the two detachments, but they have the capacity to take on more.

Tony added: “We are a youth organisation sponsored by the army. Any child who is active in year eight and aged between 12-18 years old can join. The more members we have, the more activities we can organise. Being a cadet gives a young person purpose and something to work towards. It is also a great way to mix with other young people from different backgrounds and make lasting friendships. We work a lot with local schools especially when it comes to the Duke of Edinburgh awards.”

Maryann Wydra, 15, joined the cadets four years ago.

The former Walton Girls’ High School student said: “I have always wanted to join the army. My older brother is also an army cadet and my parents thought it was a good idea for me to get some experience of what it would be like. I particularly enjoy drill practice and working as a team. The ACF has really helped to improve my confidence”.

Tony is keen to express that it is not all hard work, adding: “Each year, the cadets get the opportunity to attend an annual 10-day summer camp. They have to hit certain targets in order to progress and get the chance to attend.”

If you have got an indoor practical winter or an outdoor spring/summer project coming up that you think the cadets can help with, contact Major David Mullock CEO, Lincolnshire ACF on 01522 528109 option1.