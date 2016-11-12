Search

Aswarby village church targeted by lead thieves

Aswarby Church. EMN-161211-122514001

Aswarby Church. EMN-161211-122514001

0
Have your say

Thieves have stolen a large amount of lead from the roof of the church in Aswarby, near Sleaford, in the past 24 hours.

Component:1.7677014.1478954783, , ,$mergedBody