Auditions for Britain’s Got Talent to be held in Lincoln

Open auditions for TV show Britain’s Got Talent will be held this month in Lincoln.

The auditions will be held at the Waterside Shopping Centre on Tuesday, September 26, between 12pm and 4pm.

Series producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of

variety - from runner-up Issy Simpson, one of the youngest magicians ever to audition, to the moving

and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio

Myers. Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series.

“Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have

something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Successful acts will be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.