Awards joy for Colston Bassett Dairy at two major competitions

Colston Bassett Dairy is celebrating its successes in two high profile competitions.

The dairy scooped a gold medal for its Shropshire Blue and a silver for Stilton at the International Cheese Awards. With more than 5,000 entries, the International Cheese Awards are the world’s largest celebration of outstanding cheese.

And the dairy’s impressive winning streak continued as it received three stars for Stilton and two stars for Shropshire Blue at the Great Taste Awards - an established benchmark for the speciality food and drink sector. The sought-after Great Taste stars are awarded in acknowledgement of a product’s flavour and quality.

Over 49 days, between April and July, more than 500 expert judges worked in teams to decide which products were worthy of one, two or three-stars. With just one third of the 10,000 entries receiving stars, collecting both two star and three star accolades places Colston Bassett in roughly the top one per cent of entrants.