Students from Harlaxton College were on hand recently to help raise money for Grantham Passage.

The students helped Mike Monaghan, of the Grantham charity, do some bag packing in Asda last Saturday.

They collected £694.05.

Students from the college, in Harlaxton Manor, help out every year with the fund-raiser.

Grantham Passage helps the homeless in the town by providing meals and somewhere to wash.