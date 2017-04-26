Search

Bags of Help cash opportunities for South Holland projects

Tesco is currently accepting applications for its Bags of Help scheme where community projects can apply for grants of �1,000, �2,000 and �4,000. Photo supplied.

Tesco is currently accepting applications for its Bags of Help scheme where community projects in South Holland could receive grants of up to £4,000.

The scheme is run by community charity Groundwork and towns and villages throughout Lincolnshire can apply for £1,000. £2,000 and £4,000, with the grants awarded in each area every two months.

Groundwork is keen for as many community projects as possible to benefit from the funding and for more information, visit www.groundwork.org.uk/Sites/tescocommunityscheme/pages/Category/boh-grant-for-project-tes