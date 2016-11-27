Bank’s Oxford studies support for Fulbeck teenager

A young Fulbeck man has started at the University of Oxford with the support of a social mobility programme from Lloyds Banking Group.

Timothy Mallinson is currently studying economics at the world-famous institution with the aid of the Lloyds Scholars scheme.

This offers financial assistance, two paid 10-week internships, and a dedicated mentor from Lloyds Banking Group to help support talented undergraduates from lower income backgrounds.

Those on the programme are also required to complete at least 100 hours of volunteering in their local area alongside their studies.

Paul O’Neill, head of Lloyds Scholars, said: “The programme has been building momentum over the last five years and I look forward to welcoming Timothy on board.

“As part of our ambition to help Britain prosper, we are committed to addressing inequality, supporting disadvantaged people and championing Britain’s diversity.

“Our scholars programme helps us deliver on all of these commitments and has a positive impact on the students’ time at university and beyond.”

More than 600 people have now been supported by the programme, with 156 having graduated to date.