Barkston and Allington have new units for girls guides

New units for girl guides have started this autumn in two villages.

The 1st Barkston Centenary Senior Section for girls aged 14 to 26 has re-started, with new leader Linda Broomfield. The group meets Thursday evenings with 1st Barkston Guides which has places for girls aged 10 to 14 years.

1st Allington with Sedgebrook Rainbow Guides held their initial meeting this month with Leader Charlie Adey, Assistant Izzy Schaanning and Unit Helper Anne Schaanning. The rainbow guides are girls aged five to seven years and the unit has places for those girls who would like to be part of guiding in the villages of Sedgebrook and Allington.

A potential new leader for 1st Foston Rainbows is going through recruitment checks but to re-open the unit a second leader is needed.

If you would like your daughter to join one of the units, go to www.girlguiding.org.uk and click on information for parents and leave yours and your daughter’s details. The local leader will get in touch to arrange for her to visit the unit and join up.

If you would like to join as an adult (18 plus) go to www.girlguiding.org.uk click on ‘get involved’ and leave your details. District Commissioner Bex Mezzo will get in touch to talk through the application process.

Members of the 1st Barkston Guides, 1st Barkston Centenary Section, 1st Wilsford Brownies and Rainbows took a trip recently to Cadbury’s World in Birmingham. They learned all about how chocolate is made and how Cadbury’s set up its famous brand in the UK.

“Tasting chocolate was the best bit”, said Brownie Lilly. They also enjoyed a fun ride through Chocolate Bean Land and a 4D experience, including riding a roller coaster virtually with sound and chairs moving and 3D glasses to wear.