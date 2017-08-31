Barkston model flying show attracts thousands

Thousands of visitors descended on RAF Barkston Heath at the weekend, for the British Model Flying Association’s Power National Championships.

The event attracts thousands of people every year, which brings with it an associated boost to the local economy.

BMFA, Barkston Heath. Photo: Billy Rose

Visitors were treated to a variety of model flying displays by some of the best pilots. Models ranged from scale wartime machines to fast jets.

In addition to the displays were trade stands and refreshments.

Photos: Billy Rose

BMFA, Barkston Heath. Photo: Billy Rose

BMFA, Barkston Heath. Photo: Billy Rose

BMFA, Barkston Heath. Photo: Billy Rose

BMFA, Barkston Heath. Photo: Billy Rose

BMFA, Barkston Heath. Photo: Billy Rose

BMFA, Barkston Heath. Photo: Billy Rose