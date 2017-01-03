Barrowby Bell Ringers ring in as the clock strikes 12

Barrowby Bell Ringers rang in the New Year, joined by a crowd of villagers who gathered outside to listen as the clock struck 12.

A village tradition, the bell ringers carried out muffled ringing between 11.15pm and 11.45pm before removing the muffles to strike in midnight.

A small party was then held in the tower, where the bell ringers celebrated the New Year.

Tower captain Melissa Blanchard said: “The average age of the ringers on the night was 28 with one ringer being well in their 70s, which put the average up considerably!

“Bell ringing is sadly a dying art as in many towers there are no ringers under retirement age, so we are very lucky to have a group of young ringers.”

New members aged 11 and over are welcome, no experience necessary. If you’re interested, go along to All Saints Church on a Wednesday evening between 7.30pm and 9pm or email Melissa at barrowby@sb.ldgcb.org.uk