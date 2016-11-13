Barrowby concert by Hi-Notes will raise money for Scouts

A show in aid of Barrowby Scout Group will be performed this month featuring lots of showstopping numbers.

Local group Hi-Notes will perform More Showstopping Songs From the Musicals at Barrowby Reading Rooms, Church Street, on November 19 at 7.30pm.

Songs will include those from musicals such as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mary Poppins, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Beautiful and Les Miserables.

Tickets cost £6 and are available from Houghtons Jewellers on Dysart Road or call 07803 936455. They are also available on the door. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Barrowby Scouts are looking for new Leaders for the Beaver and Cubs sections. Anyone interested should call Sara on 07803 936455.