Beauty captured on camera by talented Journal readers

Abbie Louise Baker
We asked readers to supply one of their favourite pictures – and they delivered!

We received around 90 pictures in one fell swoop and they’re so good we decided to share them with you.

Andrea McHugh: A summer evening walk among wildflowers in Wyville.

** If you’ve taken a photograph that you’re proud of, why not send it in?

There are several ways in which to do it – either email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk with ‘reader picture’ in the subject line, tweet your photograph to @GranthamJournal or post it on our Facebook wall (find our page at www.facebook.com/granthamjournal). Hard copies can be dropped in at our office, in St Peter’s House, St Peter’s Hill.

Ben Jonas captures a mother and her ducklings on Grantham Canal.

Benjamin Moorcroft snaps the Flying Scotsman at Metheringham

Gem Chadwick

Helen Louise Noon

