Belton Woods taken over

Belton Woods Hotel has been bought by an investment company.

The hotel has been bought by Aprirose and will be managed on its behalf by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH). Belton Woods was previously owned by QHotels, which has also sold its Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort in Brigg.

The four-star hotels join the RBH portfolio alongside 24 other properties. All 26 hotels, which have an annual turnover in excess of £190 million, were acquired by Aprirose from QHotels in a £525 million deal.

Helder Pereira, chief executive officer of Redefine|BDL Hotels, said: “This is another landmark addition to the Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio and we’re thrilled to see Forest Pines and Belton Woods joining the rest of our properties across the UK. Each hotel offers wonderful facilities in fantastic locations, so their quality and prestige speak for themselves.”

Chief executive officer of Aprirose Manish Gudka said: “We have established a successful partnership with Redefine|BDL Hotels, which was appointed both on our Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Mercure Bristol Holland House hotel assets, so both Lincolnshire hotels will be operated to the same excellent standards.”