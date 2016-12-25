Belvoir House’s Christmas party supported by local store

Belvoir House Care Home held its Christmas party for residents on Monday, with relatives and the local community invited too.

Earlier in the day, Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School pupils sang Christmas songs to residents who absolutely loved it and the room was packed with so many smiling faces.

The Co-Op, in Dysart Road, donated and delivered 100 mince pies, chocolate logs and Christmas stockings for three residents who had either no family or very little family.

Pictured are Thomas Lovell (home manager), Tracey Wiles (Co-Op manager), Michael Cook (deputy mayor) and staff from Co-Op.