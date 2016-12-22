Belvoir Hunt will gather in Grantham for traditional Boxing Day meet

Hounds and horses will gather in Grantham on Boxing Day at 10.45am for the traditional Belvoir Hunt meet.

The gathering in front of the Guildhall, on St Peter’s Hill, usually attracts a large crowd keen to see the spectacle of the Duke of Rutland’s hounds and the many riders on horseback.

As is tradition, the hunt has been invited to the town by the mayor, who is this year Coun Linda Wootten.

Riders will be served sherry and mince pies before setting off.