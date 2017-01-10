Belvoir’s Grantham head office raises cash for Alzheimer’s Research UK

Staff at Belvoir’s central office in Grantham organised a physical challenge to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The 34-strong team covered 1,107 miles with a mixture of running, cycling and rowing – and they did so using gym equipment both in and outside of the office.

The team were aiming to complete 795 miles – the distance between Belvoir’s most southerly office in Portsmouth, to their office furthest north, Orkney. However, they smashed that target, and raised over £1,500 for dementia research at the same time.

The challenge, named Tour de Belvoir, included one member of the team – Martin Bunney, head of franchise recruitment, property and acquisitions – enduring a three-hour spin class at Westside Health Club in Stamford. He added 63 miles to the total and raised £450.

Marketing co-ordinator Charlotte Randall said: “Everyone really enjoyed the Tour de Belvoir. It got quite competitive and everyone wanted to complete the most miles! It’s brilliant to be able to raise funds for a cause as important as dementia research.”

Belvoir has over 170 offices nationwide, and each one is encouraged to fund-raise for a charity of its choice during the year. At the Grantham central office, staff were asked to put forward charity suggestions and decided upon Alzheimer’s Research UK, which was proposed by marketing director Kiara Simmance. She said: “I put forward Alzheimer’s Research UK as my charity of choice for the Tour de Belvoir because sadly Alzheimer’s affects many people here at Belvoir central office and all across the UK. Research into finding ways to prevent it or to slow down its progress will have a huge impact on future generations.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK powers world class studies into dementia research, focusing on prevention, diagnosis and much-needed treatments.

Clare Robinson, regional fund-raising officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone at Belvoir’s central office for putting such incredible effort into this fundraising challenge. It’s brilliant to see such a dedicated and generous team.

“Around 225,000 people in the UK will develop dementia this year – that’s one every three minutes. It’s so important that we do something to stop this devastating condition, which is why Alzheimer’s Research UK powers vital studies into dementia research.”

To support the team, visit http://www.justgiving.com/Tourdebelvoir

For further information about the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or go to www.alzheimersresearchuk.org