Bid to build homes on Grantham farm site

A new attempt is being made to gain planning permission for homes on a disused farm in Grantham.

Plans for 29 homes at Spittlegate Farm, in Gorse Lane, were refused by the district council a year ago.

Now, Spittlegate Developments has put in a fresh application to demolish an existing farmhouse and some redundant farm buildings to make way for homes, designed for residents aged over 55.

Council planners were concerned about transport issues when the plan was rejected in November last year.

A report in support of the latest application acknowledges officers felt the distance of the site from the town centre and other local facilities would limit travel choices, resulting in residents being dependent on private cars.

But the transport report by consultants Travis Baker says a range of sustainable travel options would be available to residents, including walking, cycling and public transport.

It says on-site car parking spaces would be provided within courtyards and covered areas.

The existing vehicle access to the site would be improved to county council standards and a second access would be provided to the west, allowing one-way circulation in and out of the site.

In addition, a new footway would be provided along the north side of Gorse Lane, to connect the development with Spittlegate Level to the east, where there is an existing footway and bus stops.

This scheme would also benefit pedestrian access and highway safety for the wider community, including users of nearby Grantham Preparatory School, it says.

The report adds the site is within the recommended maximum 2km walking distance of Grantham town centre, the mainline railway station and a range of local shops and amenities.

Bus services on Spittlegate Level could be reached via the proposed new footway.

Demand-responsive bus services would also be available, including a proposed on-site minibus driven by the site warden, which would be available to take residents to and from local destinations.