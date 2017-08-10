‘Big Clean’ gets under way in Grantham

The ‘Big Clean’ launched on Wednesday in a bid to bring Grantham’s streets up to a higher standard of cleanliness.

The programme – announced by South Kesteven District Council in June – is tackling not only litter, but also weeds, graffiti, fly-tipping and broken bins in the district’s ‘grot spots’.

Big Clean: Weed rippers are rolling out across the district.

It is part of a major push on cleanliness and involves businesses and volunteers.

Teams will also clean road signs, wash pavements and remove moss and bird mess. The district council is also co-ordinating its efforts with Lincolnshire County Council to cut vegetation overhanging footpaths.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Matthew Lee, said: “Litter and the cleanliness of our streets are consistently among the top five issues for our residents. Cleaner streets benefit us all by making our villages and towns more attractive places in which to live, visit and invest. I’m delighted that the ‘Big Clean’ is under way and that so many residents have helped identify more than 500 areas of the district that need attention. I look forward to seeing all the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos!”

The ‘Big Clean’ is an initial 12-week programme, costing £450,000, to transform ‘grot spots’ across the district’s 365 square miles. Further funding of £210,000 will later provide an additional team, while a capital investment of £226,500 was put aside to buy the necessary equipment and vehicles.

A pathway in Grantham before the clean-up...

Following the 12 weeks, two permanent teams will be retained to continue to tackle the issues across the district.

Dozens of businesses and volunteers have signed up to support the campaign as operations are rolled out.

Cabinet member for environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “The enthusiasm for The Big Clean across our communities, businesses and volunteers has been excellent.

“Everyone see the benefits of the streets being cleaner and tidier and we encourage even more people to get on board via our website and social media or by giving us a call. It’s such an exciting project, I hope everyone will continue to give us their support.”

...and afterwards.

Report ‘grot spots’ online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 406066.