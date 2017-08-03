‘Big Clean’ is big hit with Grantham businesses keen to support SKDC campaign

The ‘Big Clean’ continues to be a big hit with Grantham area businesses wishing to support South Kesteven District’s Council’s campaign to raise the standard of the district’s streets.

Firms have pledged to help keep a 20-metre radius of their premises litter-free and alert the council to other litter, graffiti or fly-tipping issues they see nearby.

Matt Craven, of Pointon's The Grange Spa, with Coun Peter Moseley.

Listers Toyota in Grantham, The Grange Spa in Pointon and the Grantham Journal team have all joined a growing band of companies backing the campaign, including McDonald’s and the Teaspoon Tea Company.

SKDC’s cabinet member for environment Councillor Dr Peter Moseley said: “I’m delighted that more and more businesses are backing the ‘Big Clean’. It is a real team effort between the council, businesses and residents.

“Cleaner towns and villages benefit everyone. They make our district a better place to live, an attractive place to visit, and a great place to invest.

“We hope that residents and shoppers will notice more and more ‘Big Clean’ window stickers on our high streets, which demonstrate that companies are proud to be on board.”

Sheery Coldron, of Listers Toyota, is backing the 'Big Clean'.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to continue reporting ‘grot spots’ so that litter, weeds, fly-tipping and graffiti can be tackled when operations start next week.

To sign up as a business or a volunteer or log a report online by dropping a virtual pin in a map, go to www.south kesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 406066.

The campaign is also on social media – follow #SKBigClean

McDonald's staff