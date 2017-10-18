‘Big Clean’: ‘It is not over yet.’ Village grotspots still to tackle

The ‘Big Clean’ is continuing to make an impression in Grantham and the surrounding areas in their mission to raise the street standard in South Kesteven.

The project’s dedicated teams of employees and volunteers have visited over 30 villages and returned to parts of Grantham, Stamford and The Deepings in the past few weeks to tackle litter, weeds, fly-tipping, broken bins and road signs.

Councillor Adam Stokes visited the Big Clean teams working on Harrowby Lane.

Councillor Ian Stokes saw the teams in action in Manthorpe village last week whereas Councillor Adam Stokes visited teams tackling weeds and litter on Harrowby Road. Councillor Dr Peter Moseley met with teams in action in Rippingale.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Coun Dr Moseley said: “The project continues at a pace and we thank all those who have commented on the impact of the team’s work in villages and towns to date. It shows our investment to raise the street standard really will create better places for residents to live and work and encourage investment in the district. It is not over yet though as we have still got villages to go.”

A video highlighting the project so far has been released on SKDC’s YouTube Channel, showcasing how volunteers, as well as the teams, are helping the project cleanse areas.

It brings to life in just three minutes the spirit of the campaign and what has been achieved in communities across the district.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley and the Big Clean team in Rippingale.

Coun Dr Mosely said: “Take a look at the video by googling SKDC YouTube to see how teams and volunteers are working together to make our streets look great.”

There is still time to register as a volunteer or identify any ‘grotspots’ that need attention in your neighbourhood, by visiting www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or calling 01476 40 60 66. To follow the teams’ progress, follow #SKBigClean.