‘Big Clean’: Not too late to help clean up in Grantham

The ‘Big Clean’ is continuing to make an impression in communities across South Kesteven – and you can help.

More than 160 tonnes of litter and weeds have been collected to date by the five South Kesteven District Council project teams tackling ‘grot spots’.

Big Clean: Natasha Farmery, general manager at The Meres, with her team.

‘Before and after’ shots show the extent of the clear up operations as litter, weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti, broken bins and road signs have all been addressed.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for environment, met students at the Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham to thank them for signing up to litter pick efforts.

1Life, which runs The Meres Leisure Centre, is backing the initiative too, with regular litter picks.

Coun Moseley said: “Volunteers, groups and businesses from across our communities have been part of our thinking about the ‘Big Clean’ from the outset, so we’re delighted to have them all on board.

Big Clean: Cambridge Street, Grantham

“School students and young people joining us and showing their dedication to help the campaign is very encouraging. Educating the next generation about why we need to raise and then maintain the street standard for their futures is among the key reasons we started this project.”

There is still time to register as a volunteer or identify ‘grot spots’ that need attention in neighbourhoods by visiting www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or calling 01476 406066.