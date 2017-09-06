‘Big Clean’: Over 100 tonnes of litter and weeds cleared in first month

The ‘Big Clean’ has cleared around 113 tonnes of litter and weeds from across South Kesteven’s streets in its first month of operations, says the district council.

Countless roads in Grantham have now been cleared, cut and cleansed to transform their appearance and remove items from public pavements, alleyways and paths. ‘Grot spots’, fly-tipping, graffiti, broken bins and road signs are also being scrubbed and cleared.

Big Clean: Swingbridge Road, Grantham, is spruced up.

The mountain of weeds and cuttings are not going to waste. Thanks to the support of Mid UK Recycling, the team has been able to transport the green waste to their depot in Market Deeping to be turned back into fertiliser.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for the environment Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “The volume of litter and weeds we are clearing and ripping up highlights the sheer size of this project.

“It’s been thanks to our residents and businesses assisting us with information on where the ‘grot spots’ exist that our teams have cleared so much.”

Couns Jacky Smith and Ray Wootten have been among those to view the scale of the project as they joined teams in action in their Grantham wards.

To report a ‘grot spot’ or join the campaign, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 406066.