‘Big Clean’: Villagers out in force to do their bit

Volunteers have been out in force in recent days to help South Kesteven District Council’s ‘Big Clean’ teams raise the street standard across villages.

Villagers in Irnham and Fulbeck gave up hours of their time to help the campaign team remove weeds and litter pick in their communities.

Big Clean: Coun Bob Sampson, chairman of SKDC, with Ann Sampson in Fulbeck

Cabinet member Councillor Dr Peter Moseley said: “Volunteers have been part of our thinking about the ‘Big Clean’ from day one, so we’re delighted to have members of the public joining us to help tackle weeds and litter in their areas.

“Not only does it help us go further and faster, but it also shows what a team effort this is and what a great community we have.

“A lot of people already pick up litter or arrange community litter picks. The campaign has provided an opportunity for us all to work together and for us to say a massive ‘thank you’ for all their efforts, most of which goes unnoticed.”

There’s still time to register as a volunteer or identify ‘grot spots’ that need attention. For more information and to sign up, go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 406066.