Bikers support the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Readers will be familiar with the traditional bikers’ runs which take place at Easter and Christmas, but may not be aware that bikers gather throughout the year to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Bikers come together at Bottesford twice a year, travelling to Grantham en masse to deliver Easter eggs at Easter and toys at Christmas, all for underprivileged children.

In between, frequent rides are held in support of the air ambulance.

On Sunday, a group of around 60 bikes travelled from the Rutland Arms pub to Skegness.

Among them was John Bartlett, who organises the two main runs each year.

He said: “We always support the air ambulance. We find that, being bikers, you never know when you’re going to need it.

“They do such good work – everything is raised by the charity, it gets no money from the Government.”

Money for the ambucopter is also raised during the Easter run, which totalled £785 this year. This was brought up to £1,091 on Sunday, after bikers each paid £5 to join the ride and bought raffle tickets.

The bikers sets off in the morning and spent the day in Skegness.

Further runs are planned, including one in support of Children in Need.

The toy run will take place in November. For more details, email John at duddo@talktalk.net