Billingborough cricket trio need your help to break Guinness World Record

Three amateur cricketers are hoping to break a world record by playing non-stop for 72 hours, in a bid to raise more than £20,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Over a 72-hour period, Dave Newman, 37, Shaun Brown, 31 and Richard Wells, 25, who all play for Billingborough Cricket Club, will continuously bat away cricket balls that are bowled at them in order to break the current 52-hour record.

But they need willing helpers to collect the balls to feed back into the automatic bowling machines that will be used throughout the challenge.

They are also appealing to other cricket clubs to loan them bowling machine balls to ensure that they have a constant flow of balls.

Dave said: “We hope to beat the current 52-hour record by 20 hours, but if we stand any hope, we need more helpers and more balls, so please come forward to help us. We especially need helpers for the three overnight ‘graveyard’ shifts to help keep us awake and motivated.”

The challenge will take place at the Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford, starting at 9am on Thursday, November 23 and will finish 72 hours later on Sunday 26 November.

Anyone who is interested in helping out, can call Shaun on 07824 118954, Dave on 07984 908234 or Richard on 07930 733278.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worldrecordcricketnet-2017

- Ancaster Cricket Club are hosting an autumn village treasure hunt in support of the cricket net marathon. Intrepid explorers can set off from Ancaster Sports and Social Club, Ermine Street, on Sunday 22 October from 2.30pm.