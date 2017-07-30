Bingham students run relay marathon for Nottingham cancer centre

Fifteen youngsters from Toot Hill School in Bingham have taken part in a relay marathon to raise money for a cause close to their hearts as part of their National Citizen Service (NCS).

The group raised just under £2,000 for their chosen charity, Maggie’s Cancer care Services in Nottingham. The Mayor of Rushcliffe George Davidson and Bingham councillor Andrew Shelton were among the large crowd to watch the event at Toot Hill.

As well as raising money, the team also wanted to raise awareness for Maggie’s, after discovering third of people asked in a questionnaire were unaware of the charity. Run4Maggie’s spent several days in Bingham, receiving many donations from the public and from local Co-op and Lidl supermarkets. Potter Clarkson law firm also donated the grand prize for the raffle of £ 50 worth of M&S vouchers.

As part of their service, the group has also taken part in an activity week in Wales and a residential week at Nottingham University.

Group members Nathan Watson and Dan Morris said they felt the whole programme was “fulfilling, inspiring and challenging” and “entirely worth it”.

Maggie’s Nottingham was set up in 2011 in the City Hospital, Nottingham to provide free practical, social and emotional support for people living with cancer, including their family and friends. Maggie’s is a nationwide charity set up by Maggie Keswick-Jencks and her husband and it aims to provide bright, open spaces that offer a contrast to the often dull hospital setting. The centre in Nottingham had its interior designed by local designer Paul Smith which offers a colourful setting.

Also, the centre provides classes such as yoga, singing, art and stress management. After visiting the centre, the team felt that this charity was an ideal organisation to help.

NCS is a government run programme, for people aged 15-17. The experience focuses on teamwork, improving skills and helping the community.